Cooper signs worker misclassification, tax bills into law

Gov. Roy Cooper says legislation he signed will help North Carolina workers when employers intentionally misclassify them as independent contractors to avoid paying taxes and other benefits.
Cooper signed two bills Friday the General Assembly approved last week.
One addresses employee "misclassification" by confirming the creation of an office within the North Carolina Industrial Commission to investigate companies and discourage the practice. Former Gov. Pat McCrory signed an executive order directing the commission's new work, but the law makes the effort permanent.
The other signed bill makes various tax law changes, including the creation of an income tax refund "checkoff" for breast and cervical cancer detection.
Two other bills remain on Cooper's desk. He has until late Monday to sign or veto them. Otherwise, they become law.
