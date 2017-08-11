In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, photo, two female goats, called Thelma and Louise by landfill supervisor Chris Bower, graze on the east end of the Craney Island landfill in Portsmouth, Va. The city ended a program to trim grass at a landfill using 10 goats and 10 sheep after many of the animals likely died. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that over a dozen goats and sheep have vanished from the Craney Island landfill. City officials said they were likely killed by coyotes or other wildlife.
City stops using animals to mow field after most vanish

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:08 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va.

A city has ended a program to trim grass at a landfill using 10 goats and 10 sheep after many of the animals likely died.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that sixteen goats and sheep have vanished from the Craney Island landfill in Portsmouth, Virginia. City officials said they were likely killed by coyotes or other wildlife.

Portsmouth brought in the animals three years ago, spending $10,000 on the project. The plan was to avoid having to pay for a specialty lawnmower and dedicate staff to maintaining the field's hilly terrain.

Only two nanny goats, named Thelma and Louise, remain. The landfill supervisor now watches over them, making sure they have food, water and shelter.

Portsmouth has since bought a specialty mower at a cost of $135,000.

