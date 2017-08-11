City stops using animals to mow field after most vanish

In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, photo, two female goats, called Thelma and Louise by landfill supervisor Chris Bower, graze on the east end of the Craney Island landfill in Portsmouth, Va. The city ended a program to trim grass at a landfill using 10 goats and 10 sheep after many of the animals likely died. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that over a dozen goats and sheep have vanished from the Craney Island landfill. City officials said they were likely killed by coyotes or other wildlife. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Vicki Cronis-Nohe