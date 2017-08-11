More Politics News

Lieutenant governor's aide, councilman, pleads guilty to DUI

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:06 PM

DOVER, Del.

The policy director for Democratic Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who is also a councilman in Delaware's capital city, has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Court records show 26-year-old Tanner Polce (pohls) pleaded guilty Wednesday. Prosecutors dropped related traffic charges, including failing to remain stopped at a signal and inattentive driving, related to a collision in northern Delaware that left two men in the other car with minor injuries.

After his arrest in May, Polce indicated that he planned to fight the drunken-driving charge and said he looked forward to proving his innocence in court.

Polce did not immediately return a phone message Friday. His attorney, Democratic state Rep. Sean Lynn, declined comment.

Aides to Hall-Long did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and details on Polce's employment status.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video