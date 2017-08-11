Lieutenant governor's aide, councilman, pleads guilty to DUI

The policy director for Democratic Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who is also a councilman in Delaware's capital city, has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.
Court records show 26-year-old Tanner Polce (pohls) pleaded guilty Wednesday. Prosecutors dropped related traffic charges, including failing to remain stopped at a signal and inattentive driving, related to a collision in northern Delaware that left two men in the other car with minor injuries.
After his arrest in May, Polce indicated that he planned to fight the drunken-driving charge and said he looked forward to proving his innocence in court.
Polce did not immediately return a phone message Friday. His attorney, Democratic state Rep. Sean Lynn, declined comment.
Aides to Hall-Long did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and details on Polce's employment status.
