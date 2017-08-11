More Politics News

Ohio police union casts 'no confidence' vote against mayor

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The union representing officers in Ohio's biggest city has cast a no-confidence vote against the mayor after an officer seen kicking a restrained suspect in the head was fired.

Jason Pappas, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 9, said the unanimous vote came Thursday night. The vote went against Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Zach Klein and Public Safety Director Ned Pettus.

Pappas told the Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2vMvuS1 ) the union has lost confidence in those officials' ability to lead.

Messages were left for Klein and Ginther, who also is over Pettus.

Pettus announced the firing in July of officer Zachary Rosen.

A video taken April 8 shows Rosen appearing to kick the prone suspect in the head.

