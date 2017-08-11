Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey.
Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

More Politics News

Renovations underway at the White House

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:40 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House is undergoing a major face-lift while President Donald Trump is out of town.

The Oval Office and other working quarters of the West Wing have been cleared of furniture while crews work on upgrades, including to the heating and air conditioning system. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the system is 27 years old.

Workers also are fixing leaks, repairing the South Portico steps, renovating the Navy mess kitchen and West Wing lower lobby, and updating the IT system.

West Wing staffers who aren't with Trump at his New Jersey golf course have been temporarily relocated to an office building next to the White House.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video