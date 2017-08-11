Indiana man to face 3rd trial in brutal 1998 triple-killing

A northern Indiana prosecutor has notified court officials that he's pressing ahead with plans to try a Mishawaka man for the third time in a triple-murder case.
St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed paperwork Friday with local court officials detailing the steps his office has taken to prepare for Wayne Kubsch's retrial in the brutal 1998 killings of his wife, her ex-husband and her 10-year-old son.
The filing includes a request that Kubsch be moved from the Indiana State Prison to South Bend so that he can begin preparing for his trial.
Kubsch was twice convicted and sentenced to death in the triple-killing. His 2000 conviction was set aside by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2003. A federal appeals court threw out his 2005 conviction last year.
