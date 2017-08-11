Arkansas panel to review police reports of liquor businesses

A legislative panel will review whether Arkansas police departments should be required to report most of their encounters at restaurants, bars and nightclubs to state alcohol regulators.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the review comes after a shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock on July 1. The shooting left 28 people injured.
Republican Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot says there's a lack of communication between police and state regulators. He says he's seeking a mandatory notification to replace the current method that allows officers to voluntarily forward reports concerning businesses with liquor licenses.
A legislative panel to review the process was approved Thursday. The panel will determine whether a change would require a new law or if it could be done through a rule-making process.
