More Politics News

Trump to dispatch team to work on Israel-Palestinian peace

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

August 11, 2017 2:37 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump will be sending three senior officials to the Middle East in coming days to discuss prospects for resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

In a statement, the White House said Friday that Trump believes the return of calm to Jerusalem after a period of unrest over a contested holy site has created an opportunity to restart discussions. Leaving "soon" for the region is Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner; his envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt; and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell.

The statement said the three would meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

