Lawmakers seek answers from Cooper on money request, probes

Several North Carolina legislators want more information from Gov. Roy Cooper to justify his funding request for responding to chemical releases into a river and future water safety issues.
The Republican senators wrote Cooper this week demanding he answer questions by Monday about what and when his administration knew about the discharges of the chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. That's the Wilmington area's main drinking water source.
The chemical company Chemours has been discharging GenX from its Bladen County plant, but the state said that recently stopped. Two of Cooper's Cabinet agencies have requested $2.6 million in part for more staffing and continued water testing for GenX.
GOP Sen. Michael Lee of Wilmington says Cooper's funding proposal doesn't ensure GenX is removed from the water.
