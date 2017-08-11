California official sues EPA over records on administrator

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt looks back after speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to provide records he contends could show conflicts of interest by Pruitt on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais,file AP Photo