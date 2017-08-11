Man sentenced to life in prison over dice game killing

A New Jersey man convicted of killing a man during an argument over a dice game has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jonathan Sylvester was sentenced Friday in the August 2014 killing of 24-year-old Rashawn Bryant. The 30-year-old man will have to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Bryant's father, Terrance, called the killing cowardly and Judge Frederic McDaniel told Sylvester that he has a total disregard for the rules of society.
Sylvester's attorney, Steven Wukovits, says that his client maintains he is innocent.
Sylvester, who has six prior convictions for drug, weapons and assault charges, declined to comment to the judge.
