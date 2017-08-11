A home once built by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seen in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. While serving as state attorney general in 2011, Abbott tore down his Austin home and built the new one. City records show Abbott was allowed to do so as long as he didn't damage the root systems of two large pecan trees, though roots were eventually damaged in the renovations. As governor, Abbott has called tree ordinances like Austin's "socialistic."
Timber! Top Texas Republicans look to axe local tree rules

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

August 11, 2017 2:16 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Greg Abbott doesn't actually hate trees.

But Texas' usually measured governor harbors animosity toward local regulations designed to protect them.

Similar sentiments from top conservatives in the Legislature have made an effort to axe 50-lus tree ordinances statewide a political flashpoint during the ongoing special legislative session.

While Republican-led legislatures across America have targeted liberal cities' ordinances on minimum wage increases and plastic bag bans before, Texas' attempted rollback of local tree rules is unique.

For Abbott, it's personal. He battled with Austin's tree ordinances while building on his own property before becoming governor and today calls them "socialistic."

City leaders and conservationists are trying to block a ban on local ordinances. But state lawmakers are expected to approve something on the issue before Texas' special session ends next week.

