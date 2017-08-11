Timber! Top Texas Republicans look to axe local tree rules

A home once built by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seen in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. While serving as state attorney general in 2011, Abbott tore down his Austin home and built the new one. City records show Abbott was allowed to do so as long as he didn't damage the root systems of two large pecan trees, though roots were eventually damaged in the renovations. As governor, Abbott has called tree ordinances like Austin's "socialistic." Eric Gay AP Photo