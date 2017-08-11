More Politics News

Lawsuit: Atlanta police funded SUVs for mayor and family

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 2:05 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta has provided city documents showing that protection vehicles for its mayor cost nearly $95,000 each, after a whistleblower lawsuit claimed they were purchased improperly for his personal use.

WAGA-TV reported on Wednesday that a purchase order from the city shows the prices of the two SUVs for Mayor Kasim Reed include $20,000 in upgrades. City attorney Jeremy Berry produced the documents after WAGA-TV first made a request in April.

Former Atlanta police finance manager Tracy Woodard filed the lawsuit claiming she discovered that funds dedicated to purchasing patrol cars were used to buy vehicles for Reed and his family.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement that Woodard's claims in the lawsuit have no merit.

State patrol records show that Gov. Nathan Deal's protection SUV cost nearly $65,000.

