Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition luncheon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Indianapolis. Pence is the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Darron Cummings AP Photo

The Latest: Pence returns to Indiana for portrait unveiling

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:46 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indiana to give a speech and attend the unveiling of his official state portrait. (all times local):

12:35 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is back in Indiana, where he previously served as governor, to deliver a speech and attend the unveiling of his official state portrait.

Pence's Air Force Two landed in Indianapolis Friday morning.

He is delivering the keynote address at a luncheon held by an Indianapolis anti-violence group.

Next he will go to his portrait ceremony at the Statehouse, which he will attend with his wife, Karen Pence, as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet.

The Indiana stop comes ahead of Pence's five-day trip to Central and South America, which begins Sunday.

