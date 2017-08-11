More Politics News

Grand Island police say motorcyclist killed in collision

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:34 PM

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.

Authorities say a motorcyclist has been killed in a collision at an intersection in northwest Grand Island.

The accident occurred around noon Thursday. Witnesses reported that the southbound motorcyclist accelerated to beat a traffic signal that turned red as he entered the intersection. Police say the motorcycle then collided with a northbound car that was turning west.

Police say the motorcyclist, 46-year-old James O'Brien, of Loup City, died around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at a hospital. Police say the helmet O'Brien had been wearing didn't meet federal safety standards.

The car driver has been identified as 25-year-old Raymond Schmidt, of York. Police say he received minor injuries when his air bag deployed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video