Attorneys resolve lawsuit filed by fired police officer

Attorneys say they've resolved a federal lawsuit filed by a former Dewey Beach police officer who claimed that false information reported by the Dewey Beach Police Department led to his improper firing from the Dover Police Department.
In a letter Friday, an attorney for Evan Gillespie told the court that a proposed stipulation and order dismissing case will be filed within 30 days.
Gillespie worked as a supervisor of summer seasonal officers in Dewey before taking a job with the Dover Police Department in 2014.
But he was fired from the Dover department after a former Dewey Beach supervisors reported that Gillespie left his Dewey Beach job early, did not complete all of his police reports, wrongfully kept his badge, and failed to follow the chain of command when resigning.
