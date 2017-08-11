South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in South Korea's Paju near the border with North Korea, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Military officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with large-scale U.S.-South Korea exercises later this month that North Korea, now finalizing plans to launch a salvo of missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war.
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in South Korea's Paju near the border with North Korea, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Military officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with large-scale U.S.-South Korea exercises later this month that North Korea, now finalizing plans to launch a salvo of missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
Pyeongchang Games: IOC meeting to discuss North Korea threat

By ROB HARRIS AP Sports Writer

August 11, 2017 12:31 PM

LONDON

The security challenges posed by North Korea to the Pyeongchang Olympics will be discussed at an IOC meeting next month.

The International Olympic Committee session comes five months before the Winter Games are staged 80 kilometers (50 miles) across the border from North Korea.

Although tensions have been building for months amid new missile tests by the North, the pace has intensified since new sanctions were passed against Kim Jong Un's regime by the U.N. Security Council last week. It led to heated rhetoric between the United States and North Korea.

The IOC says, "We are monitoring the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region very closely."

The France Olympic Committee says the North Korea situation will be discussed at the IOC session in Lima, Peru, in September.

