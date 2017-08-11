More Politics News

Croatia court overturns extradition of Albania soccer fan

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:27 PM

ZAGREB, Croatia

Croatia's Supreme Court has overturned a decision to extradite an Albanian soccer fan to Serbia where he is wanted for allegedly flying a drone with a nationalist banner during a match.

A statement Friday says the proceedings must be repeated because the initial ruling was incomplete.

Ismail Morinaj was arrested in Croatia in June on a Serbian warrant. A court in Dubrovnik has agreed to extradite him to Serbia.

Violence interrupted a European Championship qualifier in October 2014 between Serbia and Albania after a drone with an Albanian banner appeared over the pitch. Tensions between Serbia and Albania have been high over breakaway Kosovo, formerly a Serbian province dominated by ethnic Albanians.

Morinaj insists he won't get a fair trial in Serbia. He has asked for political asylum in Croatia.

