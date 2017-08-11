Madison police to round up criminals as homicides increase

Madison's police chief has announced plans to remove more criminals from the city's streets amid an increase in violence, but some critics say the plan has racist overtones.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's plan comes in response to the increasing number of homicides and reports of gunfire in the city.
The plan includes arresting numerous "egregious offenders and gang members."
Koval's most-wanted list heavily features black criminals even though less than 8 percent of Madison's population is black.
Koval says most homicide victims this year have been black and his response is seeking to protect the black community.
He says the goal is to incarcerate as many people on the list as possible and scare away those police can't find.
