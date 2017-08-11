More Politics News

Colorado Springs gets FEMA grant to buy out sliding homes

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

The City of Colorado Springs has received a $5.9 million federal grant to buy properties impacted by a landslide that started in 2015 after record-breaking rains.

The city says the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow it to buy some of the homes in the southwestern part of the city that were destroyed or significantly damaged.

City officials told KKTV (bit.ly/2vWzi3H) that they would determine how the grant money is used based on a prioritized list of homes impacted by the slide. Officials wouldn't say how the 27 properties are prioritized.

Grant money can provide up to 75 percent of the total cost of buying and demolishing the homes. The property owner is responsible for the rest, but the city is putting some services and staff time toward that match.

