Belated Cowboy Day recognition passes US Senate

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:15 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

After being delayed because of political fallout from the debate over health care, a resolution recognizing National Day of the American Cowboy has passed the U.S. Senate.

The resolution sponsored by Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi passed with unanimous consent earlier this month. It recognized July 22 as National Day of the American Cowboy.

The resolution wasn't acted on earlier after Democratic leaders blocked the standard procedure for passing non-controversial items without a vote.

Enzi spokesman Max D'Onofrio tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vtwx6R) says that it was nice to see the resolution pass despite its belated nature.

The resolution's co-sponsors this year all hailed from states where cowboys are still part of daily life, including Montana.

The Cowboy Day resolution was established by former Wyoming Sen. Craig Thomas in 2005.

