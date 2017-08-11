In this Sept. 30, 2016, photo, Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy Ricardo Perez waits for an arraignment hearing to begin in court at the Hayward Hall of Justice in Hayward, Calif. Authorities say Perez, a former San Francisco Bay Area sheriff's deputy, faces an additional sex charge for his alleged involvement in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager. The East Bay Times reported that the Alameda County District Attorney's office filed the felony unlawful sex with a minor charge against Perez on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Deputy faces new charge in California police sex scandal

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:57 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area sheriff's deputy faces an additional sex charge for his alleged involvement in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2vpQLjy ) the Alameda County District Attorney's office filed the felony unlawful sex with a minor charge against 29-year-old Ricardo Perez on Monday.

He had already been charged with felony oral copulation with a minor.

Perez resigned from the Contra Costa Sheriff's office.

He is the only former law enforcement officer so far to be charged with two felonies.

The teen who described herself as a prostitute said she had sex with about 30 law enforcement officials, including some when she was underage.

Perez's attorney, Joe Motta, did not immediately respond to a phone message Friday seeking comment.

