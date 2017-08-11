Deputy faces new charge in California police sex scandal

In this Sept. 30, 2016, photo, Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy Ricardo Perez waits for an arraignment hearing to begin in court at the Hayward Hall of Justice in Hayward, Calif. Authorities say Perez, a former San Francisco Bay Area sheriff's deputy, faces an additional sex charge for his alleged involvement in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager. The East Bay Times reported that the Alameda County District Attorney's office filed the felony unlawful sex with a minor charge against Perez on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Bay Area News Group via AP Anda Chu