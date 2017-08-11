Trustee board cuts jobs for firefighters from village budget

A Vermont village has eliminated all full-time firefighters from employment, cutting the positions at a fiscal year budget meeting.
Members of the Professional Firefighters of Vermont group railed outside the Bellows Falls Trustee Board meeting Wednesday night. The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2uMy1HC ) the board voted unanimously to cut the four full-time firefighter positions from the village budget.
According to Municipal Manager Shane O'Keefe, the fire and police departments make up about 89 percent of the village budget.
After consulting with the village's attorney and reviewing a 2013 fire department analysis, the trustees say the bulk of the money they needed to cut would come out of the fire department.
Bellows Falls Deputy Fire Chief Steve Cenate was present at the meeting and says he was disappointed in the decision.
