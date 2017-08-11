Error nearly keeps 2 citizens initiatives off ballot

Maine officials say two citizens initiatives will be on the November ballot after an amendment to a city ordinance was never passed.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wOMc0g ) Portland officials said Monday the initiatives were not submitted in time to make the ballot.
City officials cited an ordinance amended by the Portland City Council in 2011 that required a minimum of 90 days between a public hearing on a ballot question and Election Day.
The state Constitution required the changes to be passed in a citywide referendum, but a City Hall spokeswoman confirmed Thursday the vote on the change was never held.
She says the city is "truly sorry for this unintentional error."
The initiatives will be now placed on the ballot after a September public hearing.
