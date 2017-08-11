More Politics News

NYC prepared for president's return to Trump Tower

By COLLEEN LONG and TOM HAYS Associated Press

August 11, 2017 10:56 AM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump plans to come home to Trump Tower for a few days starting Sunday, the first time since his inauguration. New York City police are planning a slight security clampdown in the area around the skyscraper for the duration of his visit.

Police officials estimate the cost of securing the president while he's in town is roughly $300,000 per day, but that could easily change based on whom he's with, where he's headed and whether there are protests.

Trump first tweeted his plans Monday, saying he'd come to the city for some meetings. The White House hasn't further divulged any specifics.

He arrived at his private golf club in New Jersey last Friday for a 17-day "working vacation."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video