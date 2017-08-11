Washington DC-area police chief hurt in motorcycle crash

A Washington, D.C.-area police chief was injured in a motorcycle crash and is recovering in the hospital.
Local news outlets report that Thursday evening Seat Pleasant police Chief Devan Martin was riding his department-issued motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle.
Prince George's County police Chief Hank Stawinski says that Martin was wearing proper motorcycle attire, and that his injuries are not life-threatening. Stawinski says that Martin is stable, conscious and continuing to recover at the hospital.
Martin was taken to the Prince George's Hospital Center in critical condition.
Comments