Washington DC-area police chief hurt in motorcycle crash

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 10:52 AM

SEAT PLEASANT, Md.

A Washington, D.C.-area police chief was injured in a motorcycle crash and is recovering in the hospital.

Local news outlets report that Thursday evening Seat Pleasant police Chief Devan Martin was riding his department-issued motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle.

Prince George's County police Chief Hank Stawinski says that Martin was wearing proper motorcycle attire, and that his injuries are not life-threatening. Stawinski says that Martin is stable, conscious and continuing to recover at the hospital.

Martin was taken to the Prince George's Hospital Center in critical condition.

