Congressman to sell home in Maine town

A Maine congressman has put up his home for sale, leading some to speculate a run for governor in the future.
The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2fyf4Gx ) U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is selling his home in Oakland.
His home is listed by Brookewood Realty, but a real estate agent has declined to share the listing price.
Poliquin's press secretary says he is selling his home so he can downsize after his son graduated from college. She says the Republican congressman is looking to stay in the Oakland area.
While selling his home could signal for a potential run for governor in 2018, several political scientists say there is no reason to believe Poliquin is moving for any other reason than what has been said.
