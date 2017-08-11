Springfield woman pleads guilty to $718,000 tax fraud

A Springfield woman has pleaded guilty to being part of a $718,000 tax fraud conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 55-year-old Nancy Lorine Walker admitted she participated in the conspiracy from January 2010 to April 2013, when she and others submitted false federal income tax returns.
Walker and other conspirators used other people's identifications to prepare to electronically file federal income tax returns. The returns included false and fraudulent information, such as listing employers who did not employ the individual on the return and reporting wages not earned.
Prosecutors say the conspirators fraudulently claimed $718,927 in federal income tax refunds. Walker was ordered Thursday to pay $317,498 in restitution, the amount of refunds actually received.
