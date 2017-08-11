More Politics News

NYPD seeks 2 sneaker-robbery suspects

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 10:10 AM

NEW YORK

New York police are looking for a couple of robbers who stoop pretty low — making off with people's sneakers.

Police said Thursday they're looking for two men in connection with a string of Brooklyn robberies between April and July.

Investigators say six people, all in their teens or early 20s, were robbed after agreeing on Facebook to meet the suspects.

They were relieved of valuables including an iPhone, an Apple watch and Kanye West-branded Yeezy athletic shoes, which sell for hundreds of dollars.

Police say the suspects sometimes displayed a gun. One victim was punched in the face.

