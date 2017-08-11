More Politics News

State fines psychiatrist over relationship with patient

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:47 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska regulators have fined a psychiatrist $10,000, citing his intimate relationship with a patient who had moved into his Omaha home.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Dr. Leandro Anit Jr. waived his right to a disciplinary hearing. A 30-day suspension of his license began last week. A phone message unit for Anit was full Friday when an Associated Press reporter called, seeking comment.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services documents say Anit began treating the woman in December 2015 while he was working in Lincoln. She'd moved into his Omaha home by September 2016. The documents say an investigation into Anit's prescribing of methadone uncovered the living arrangements.

The documents say Anit acknowledged that he and the woman were having an intimate relationship.

