More Politics News

School bus shortages causing problems for parents, traffic

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:37 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

Parents are struggling to get their kids to school and make it to work on time with the new school bus contractor for Maui schools still lacking enough qualified drivers for all routes.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2vVB859 ) several bus routes continued to be temporarily suspended as all students returned to classes on Wednesday.

West Maui state Rep. Angus McKelvey says the bus shortage is not only causing trouble for parents and students, but also causing a traffic backup on West Maui roads.

McKelvey says the situation is completely unacceptable, but with the Legislature not in session, the state representative says there is not much he can do.

McKelvey has asked Gov. David Ige to step in.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video