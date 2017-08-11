More Politics News

Law enforcement agencies raid homes in Phoenix area

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:20 AM

PHOENIX

Law enforcement agencies are raiding several homes in the Phoenix area to conduct searches and make arrests for federal weapons and drugs violations.

Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman Tom Mangan says the warrants were served without incident early Friday morning.

Over 100 law enforcement officers took part in the raids.

Participating agencies include ATF, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Phoenix and Scottsdale police departments.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video