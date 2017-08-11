Lewis County Commissioners settle open meetings lawsuit

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging commissioners engaged in a pattern of holding meetings without properly notifying the public as required by the state's Open Public Meetings Act.
The Chronicle reported Thursday (https://goo.gl/ScFEoq ) that according to the county's settlement offer, accepted by plaintiffs Brian Cortland and Brian Green, the three Lewis County Commissioners agreed to pay the plaintiffs $20,000 in addition to "reasonable attorney fees."
The commissioners also agreed to "substantially comply with the meeting policy" of the county board for a term of two years.
Cortland and Green's attorney, Joseph Thomas, has asked for $37,000 in fees.
David Fine, of the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office Civil Division, said the attorney fees could have been three times that number if the case went to trial.
Comments