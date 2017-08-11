Deputies return fire to kill suspect at Houston-area home

Deputies serving a search warrant at a Houston-area home have fatally shot a suspect after investigators say he opened fire on officers.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says no deputies were injured during the gunfire around 5 a.m. Friday in Channelview.
Deputy Thomas Gilliland says the suspect refused to come out of an apartment, then started shooting at officers. Deputies returned fire and fatally shot the man, who died at the scene.
A sheriff's statement says did not immediately provide further details on the warrant. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released.
Channelview is 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Houston.
