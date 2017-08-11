More Politics News

Woman accused of overbilling Medicaid for services

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:18 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Authorities say a woman who provided house care and other aid for an ailing man overbilled Medicaid for services she never provided.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 55-year-old Debra Dukes is charged with two counts of fraud to obtain assistance of more than $500. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

An arrest affidavit says investigators found she was paid more than $8,700 for 1,400 hours of aid that actually overlapped times the man was in a medical treatment facility. The affidavit says that under a service provider agreement she signed, she couldn't bill Medicaid while her client was in such a facility.

