FILE - In this June 11, 2010 file photo, tourists ride the Maid of the Mist tour boat at the base of the American Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Local lawmakers are asking for a criminal investigation into the discharge of wastewater that turned the water below Niagara Falls black. The Niagara County Legislature passed resolutions Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that request investigations by the New York state attorney general, the Niagara County district attorney and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
FILE - In this June 11, 2010 file photo, tourists ride the Maid of the Mist tour boat at the base of the American Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Local lawmakers are asking for a criminal investigation into the discharge of wastewater that turned the water below Niagara Falls black. The Niagara County Legislature passed resolutions Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that request investigations by the New York state attorney general, the Niagara County district attorney and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. David Duprey, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 11, 2010 file photo, tourists ride the Maid of the Mist tour boat at the base of the American Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Local lawmakers are asking for a criminal investigation into the discharge of wastewater that turned the water below Niagara Falls black. The Niagara County Legislature passed resolutions Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that request investigations by the New York state attorney general, the Niagara County district attorney and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. David Duprey, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Local lawmakers: Probe Niagara Falls black water discharge

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:41 AM

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

Local lawmakers are asking for a criminal investigation into the discharge of wastewater that turned the water below Niagara Falls black.

The Niagara County Legislature passed resolutions Thursday night that request investigations by the New York state attorney general, the Niagara County district attorney and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The legislators want the agencies to probe the July 29 discharge that turned the water near the base of the falls black on a sunny day when the area was crowded with tourists.

The Niagara Falls Water Board says workers at the local wastewater treatment plant let a pump run for too long while emptying a sedimentation basin. The basin contained residue from the cleaning of carbon filters at the plant.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video