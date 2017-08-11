Fire restrictions issued for Mount Hood National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service has issued fire restrictions for the Mount Hood National Forest, banning campfires, smoking and operating a generator outside of designated areas until mid-October.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/NSQzRX ) because of hot, dry conditions, visitors can have fires only inside fire rings in designated developed recreation sites, such as campsites and picnic areas.
The Forest Service is asking campers to keep their campfires small and attend them at all times.
Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and other motorized vehicles also have been banned on National Forest system trails.
Campers outside of designated areas can use gas grills, propane stoves and other flame sources that can be turned off.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency last week as several wildfires burned in Oregon.
