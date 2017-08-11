More Politics News

Spencer councilwoman wants to run against congressman, King

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:01 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa

A Spencer councilwoman wants to run against U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa's 4th District.

Leann Jacobsen announced her intention Thursday to join the Democratic race. Former baseball player J.D. Scholten announced his candidacy in last month.

Jacobsen says in a news release that she wants to help turn around things in the northwest Iowa district, where she says "the qualities that have made living there so attractive — great schools, good jobs, bright futures — are beginning to slip away."

She says her priorities if elected would be to create jobs and improve rural communities so young people are more inclined to stay rather than seek opportunities elsewhere. Jacobsen co-owns three Spencer businesses.

The Republican King was first elected to Congress in 2002.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video