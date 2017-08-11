More Politics News

Merkel: ex-Stasi prison in Berlin 'painful' reminder of past

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:05 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the government is committed to helping maintain the memorial at a former East German secret police prison, calling it an "authentic and thus painful" reminder of communist-era excesses.

During her first public appearance following a summer vacation, Merkel used the upcoming 56th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall by the communist regime to criticize left-wing extremism.

Standing Friday outside the former Hohenschoenhausen prison that was operated by the East German Stasi secret police, Merkel said "it seems a long time ago but it reminds us strongly of the need to advocate for freedom and democracy."

The memorial is undergoing renovations, with some 12 million euros ($14 million) in financing from the federal government as well as funding from the city of Berlin.

