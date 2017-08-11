For electric cars to take off, they'll need place to charge

In this photo provided by Nils Henningstad, Henningstad poses next to his Tesla Model X while charging the electric car at a public charging station, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Lillestrom, just outside Oslo, Norway. Electric cars are seeing growing support around the world. France and the United Kingdom want to ban sales of gas and diesel cars by 2040. But there’s a problem: There aren’t enough places to plug those cars in. Courtesy of Nils Henningstad via AP Lene Marie Brynildsen