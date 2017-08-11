More Politics News

Woman's body pulled from North Carolina river yet to be IDed

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:47 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

North Carolina law enforcement agencies are working to identify a body found in a river.

News outlets report that fisherman Tom Ferrell spotted a woman's body caught within fallen trees in the Cape Fear River on Thursday evening. Lt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Swain says the sheriff's office doesn't have any reports of a missing person that would match the description of the body found.

Investigators don't know how long the body was in the water.

