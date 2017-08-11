Towing in Detroit under scrutiny as city cancels permits

Towing operations in Detroit are coming under increased scrutiny, with the city canceling permits of nearly two dozen companies that handle vehicles for the police department.
The city's Law Department said this week that the Board of Police Commissioners didn't have the authority to approve the 21 towing operators or towing permits.
Detroit Corporation Counsel Melvin "Butch" Hollowell says in a statement that Detroit "has an obligation to ensure that proper contracting procedures for towing and all other services are followed." He says towing contracts will be put out again for bid.
Commissioner Willie Bell says the city's opinion is "misguided" and will be fought.
Towing is expected to continue as legal issues are worked out. The Board of Police Commissioners plans to take up the matter again next week.
