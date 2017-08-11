More Politics News

Review agency: Officer's 2012 shooting of teen unwarranted

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:33 AM

CHICAGO

Chicago's police watchdog agency has determined the 2012 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old by an officer was "unprovoked" and "unwarranted."

The Independent Police Review Authority issued its ruling late Thursday. A little over a year ago, the city of Chicago settled with the family of Dakota Bright for about $1 million.

The teen was fatally shot in the back of his head.

IPRA sustained complaints the unnamed officer used unreasonable force when he shot the teen, who was fleeing from police and was 50 feet (15 meters) away when he was struck. The officer later said he thought the teen was armed and turned toward him. Investigators didn't find a weapon.

IPRA challenged the credibility of the officer's account, noting inconsistencies in his statements. The current status of the officer wasn't revealed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video