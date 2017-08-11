In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo, U.S. Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, speaks with Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Washburn, left, during a stop at the Glenwood City Hall, in Glenwood, Iowa. Conservatives in Young's district are angry with the GOP's failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. Independents don't like the partisan approach. And now Democrats are making an issue of Young's vote for a health care bill that President Donald Trump called "mean."
Swing-district House GOP feel the heat on health care

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

August 11, 2017 4:06 AM

RED OAK, Iowa

Republican congressman David Young angered conservatives in Iowa when he initially opposed a House Republican health care bill then weeks later backed it.

Independents were frustrated with the two-term congressman's embrace of a partisan approach to repealing and replacing Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

And now the Democrats are coming.

The collapse of the yearslong Republican quest to dismantle "Obamacare" has been a bitter pill for House Republicans who voted for GOP legislation in May, only to see the drive fall apart in the Senate two weeks ago.

The affirmative vote looms large for 21 GOP lawmakers, including Young, who represent competitive congressional districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton won or came close in last year's presidential election.

This summer, Democrats embarked on a national bus tour of those districts.

