FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., holds his first news conference since the Republican health care bill collapsed last week due to opposition within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective, according to a national poll released Friday, Aug. 11, by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

Poll: Most say time to end effort to repeal Obama health law

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:50 AM

WASHINGTON

A new poll shows that people want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective.

And they want them to stop trying to scuttle it.

That's the message from a national poll released by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. The survey was conducted after last month's Senate derailment of the GOP drive to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law

Around 4 in 5 say they want the Trump administration to take actions that help Obama's law function properly, rather than trying to undermine it.

Trump has suggested steps like halting subsidies to insurers who reduce out-of-pockets health costs for millions of consumers.

