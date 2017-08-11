More Politics News

EU: 17 nations get tainted eggs, products in growing scandal

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:51 AM

BRUSSELS

EU officials say 15 European Union members plus China and Switzerland have reported receiving contaminated eggs or egg products in a growing food scandal.

Several producers in the Netherlands and Belgium are under investigation after eggs there were found to have been treated with a product containing pesticide Fipronil. EU trade and agriculture spokesman Daniel Rosario said Friday that farms have also been blocked in France and Germany.

He named 13 other countries that have received products from affected farms.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong was the only non-European place mentioned. Rosario said the others are Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Denmark and non-EU member Switzerland.

