New Orleans on edge as city scrambles to fix pumping system

A worker sits inside the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board Facility, where turbines have failed, in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in New Orleans on Thursday as the city’s malfunctioning water-pumping system left some neighborhoods at greater risk of foul-weather flooding. The city scrambled to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system, less than a week after a flash flood from torrential rain overwhelmed the city’s pumping system and inundated many neighborhoods. Gerald Herbert AP Photo