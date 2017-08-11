More Politics News

Competency hearing for man accused of shooting US diplomat

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:15 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A competency hearing is scheduled for a California man accused of shooting a U.S. diplomat in Mexico.

A federal judge in Alexandria is set to arraign Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California, on Friday and hold a hearing on whether is competent to stand trial.

Zafar is charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara. Part of the shooting was captured on video depicting a man taking aim and firing at Ashcraft as he exited a parking garage.

Prosecutors have offered no motive for the shooting.

Court records indicate Zafar was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation back in May. The findings of that evaluation have not been released.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video