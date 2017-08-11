School choice program raises questions about accountability

In this photo taken Aug. 8, 2017, Kelsey Nellis, second from right, instructs employees in preparation for the start of the school year at the Mountain View Christian Schools in Las Vegas. More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to non-profits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that it be expanded into a federal program. John Locher AP Photo