EXCHANGE: Years after student campaign, sidewalks installed

More than a decade ago, before ELITE founder Carl Cannon pushed for sidewalks in front of Trewyn School, before First District Councilwoman Denise Moore took up the cause, years before Peoria's City Council approved $1 million for road reconstruction in front of the school, a group of Trewyn eighth-graders pleaded their own case to the council.
"I just hope they get their sidewalks before they can vote," then-councilman Bill Spears said after students presented petitions for sidewalks around the school.
Trewyn's eighth-grade class of 2001 has long since reached voting age. Though their request went lost or forgotten in the bowels of City Hall, Xavier Bennett, one of two students who addressed the council that night, is still building on lessons he learned from a class project long ago.
"I always felt good about what we did," he says. "Even though it took 16 years, it's finally getting done."
The Folkers Avenue project, between Latrobe and Fremont streets, includes all new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, drainage, lighting, landscaping, benches, and decorative concrete borders at the walkway that leads to the school.
The project is also the first time the city is giving monetary bonuses to encourage contractors to increase the number of minority workers on the job. Minority participation is about 10 percent higher than the city's standard 18 percent goal, according to city engineer Bill Lewis.
The fact that it took so long frustrates Bennett's eighth-grade teacher, Grace Kelly, who is now retired.
"I was trying to show them the right way to do things. They pleaded for sidewalks and they got nothing," she says. "I was so upset."
Lewis acknowledges "it's one of those areas, to be quite honest, that's been neglected."
But Bennett, 30, sees the belated Folkers Avenue reconstruction project as confirmation — especially now that he's a construction worker who's often looking for work. Government can, indeed, play a role in something as basic as whether students get to school in wet or dry clothes. "Maybe we weren't the reason they decided to do it, but it feels good to know we were on the right track," he says.
Before and after Bennett's years in middle school, Trewyn's students ran the risk of arriving at school soaking wet. Poor drainage and no curbs and sidewalks meant the school's entrance along the 1400 block of South Folkers turned into a waterway on rainy or melting-snow days. If a vehicle passed by too fast, students could end up drenched in the splash.
"You had to see it to believe it," says Moore, who credits Cannon with consistently pressing for sidewalks beginning around 2014.
Exchanging students' wet clothing for dry ones or cleaning shoes and socks in the school's washer and dryer is part of the office staff routine, says Renee Andrews, principal of Trewyn since 2011.
Bennett still lives near Trewyn, still has nieces and nephews who go to the school, which is now k-6, rather than a middle school.
A particularly wet day in 2001 prompted him and his classmates to go to a council meeting. Students were talking to each other about how bad it was when a girl walked into the classroom drenched, he recalls. Kelly, overhearing their conversation, asked how they would solve the problem.
They started writing letters. Letters turned to speeches. "The next thing I knew, she was telling us we were going to a city council meeting," Bennett says of his teacher.
He remembers the care they took crafting their message and searching for the proper words.
"I thought I was the smartest person in the school even though I didn't make anywhere near the best grades," he jokes.
Bennett and another student, Cornelius Wilson, were selected to speak.
The city was in the midst of building a baseball stadium, Bennett remembers. Part of their argument was if the city could afford a stadium, they could afford sidewalks at Trewyn. They also pointed out that building sidewalks would bring much-needed jobs to the south side.
Bennett is a laborers' apprentice, working out of Laborers' Local 165. He starts weekdays going to the union hall, hoping to get called for a job during a summer where work has been slow for him.
He realizes now that the stadium created more jobs than sidewalks would have at the time, but he also knows what the Folkers Avenue project will mean to the neighborhood and students when it's complete.
"It's ironic I grew up to be a construction worker," he says. "I was looking out for union jobs as early as eighth grade."
